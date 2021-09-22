Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Jury selection continues in murder case against US airman

items.[0].image.alt
Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Gavel generic
Posted at 1:05 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 16:05:00-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Jury selection continued Wednesday in the case of a U.S. Air Force airman charged in the shooting death of a Mennonite woman.

Mark Gooch faces up to life in prison if he is convicted of first-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Sasha Krause. She was gathering material for Sunday school in a Mennonite community in Farmington, New Mexico, when she disappeared early last year. Her body was found more than a month later in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Gooch says he was near Farmington when Krause went missing because he had been seeking out Mennonite churches for the fellowship. But he told investigators he didn't kidnap or kill her.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!