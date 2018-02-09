Judge declares mistrial in 2002 double homicide case

Fair
Police say Brian Ferry killed Charles Russell and Catherine Nelson in February 2002 after they traveled to Tucson to buy a motorcycle.
TUCSON, Ariz. - Pima County Superior Court Judge Kenneth Lee declared a mistrial in the case of a Tucson man accused of killing a Phoenix couple in 2002.
Police have not found the bodies of either victim.
The jury was unable to reach a verdict Friday, producing a mistrial.