Judge tosses Arizona suit over limits on virus relief funds

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey gives his state of the state address at the Arizona Capitol, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Phoenix. Ducey is part of a burgeoning effort among establishment Republicans to lift up Karrin Taylor Robson against former television news anchor Kari Lake, who is backed by former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 4:10 PM, Jul 23, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has dismissed Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s demands that the state stop sending millions in federal COVID-19 relief money to schools that don’t have mask requirements or that close due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

In a ruling earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Steven Logan concluded it was reasonable for the Biden administration to say that the money couldn’t be spent on efforts that would undermine compliance with COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

The judge said a program that requires noncompliance with guidelines may worsen the pandemic and create more negative effects, which goes against the purpose of the relief fund. Ducey is appealing the ruling.

