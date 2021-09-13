Judge to consider challenge to Arizona school masks ban

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge is set to hear arguments in a case seeking to overturn several new Arizona laws that restrict the power of local governments and school districts to impose COVID-19 restrictions such as mask mandates.

The coalition of educators, parents and children’s advocacy groups argue that the provisions were unconstitutionally tucked into unrelated budget bills. The attorney representing Attorney General Mark Brnovich says how the Legislature writes measures and chooses the content are questions for lawmakers, not for the courts.

The laws would prohibit public school districts from imposing mask requirements, bar universities from requiring vaccinations for students and forbid communities from establishing so-called vaccine passports. A judge is hearing arguments

