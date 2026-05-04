Judge rules Tucson man incompetent to stand trial in murder case

A judge has declared a Tucson man incompetent to stand trial in a murder case.

A hearing was held Monday in Superior Court.

35-year-old Dirk Prather was to go on trial for the shooting death of 44-year-old Clayton Moore Bishop.

Court documents show Prather told a neighbor he shot a homeless man sleeping on his couch.

A judge issued a ruling that Prather is incompetent and unable to be restored because of a stroke.

A hearing is underway to review whether Prather should be released from jail and what to do about the charges.