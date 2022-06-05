Watch
Judge rejects Arizona prisoner’s bid to delay execution

It has been more than 37 years since an eight year old Tucson girl was kidnapped and killed. Now, all those years later, the man sent to death row for her murder is just a week away from his execution.
Vicki Lynne Hoskinson
Posted at 10:57 AM, Jun 05, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has denied an Arizona prisoner’s bid to delay his execution in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl.

The ruling Saturday by U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi keeps on track Wednesday's scheduled execution of Frank Atwood, who argued the state’s death penalty procedures would violate his constitutional right against cruel and unusual punishment by subjecting him to unimaginable pain.

His lawyers said Atwood, who has a degenerative spinal condition that has left him in a wheelchair would undergo excruciating suffering if he were strapped to a gurney while lying on his back during his lethal injection execution.

