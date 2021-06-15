Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Judge OKs $15M settlement over rape of incapacitated woman

items.[0].image.alt
Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Gavel generic
Posted at 12:06 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 15:06:14-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge approved a $15 million settlement against a doctor in a lawsuit by the parents of an incapacitated woman who was sexually assaulted and gave birth at a Phoenix long-term care center.

The settlement made on behalf of Dr. Phillip Gear was deemed reasonable by a judge. Gear cared for the woman for 26 years while she lived at Hacienda Healthcare. Gear’s insurer argued it has no obligation to pay the amount. Arizona previously settled the case for $7.5 million.

Another doctor who cared for the woman in the months before the 2018 birth agreed to settle. Hacienda settled before the lawsuit was filed.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!