Judge mulls request to halt AG threat to secretary of state

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs addresses the members of Arizona's Electoral College in Phoenix. Hobbs is suing Attorney General Mark Brnovich after he threatened to prosecute her if she temporarily shuts down an online system that allows candidates to collect qualifying signatures for a required update. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File)
Posted at 3:26 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 17:26:20-05

PHOENIX (AP) — A top lawyer in Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office is urging a judge to slap down Secretary of State Katie Hobb’s request to block Brnovich from prosecuting her if she temporarily shut down an online portal candidates use to collect signatures.

Deputy Solicitor General Michael Catlett told the judge Wednesday that Hobbs would be breaking the law if she shuts down the “E-Qual” system during the final four weeks of the nomination period.

Hobbs’ attorney argued that the timing is unavoidable because of upcoming county elections.

And lawyer Roopali Desai says Hobbs is stuck between competing laws requiring her to maintain an online signature system and mandating that signatures only be accepted from qualified voters.

