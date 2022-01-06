Watch
Judge: Man charged in canal killings mentally fit for trial

Posted at 1:23 PM, Jan 06, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has found a man charged with sexually attacking and fatally stabbing two young women in separate killings nearly 30 years ago near a canal system in metro Phoenix is mentally fit to stand trial.

Judge Suzanne Cohen agreed with two court-appointed experts that Bryan Patrick Miller is psychologically competent to be tried on charges in the deaths of 22-year-old Angela Brosso and 17-year-old Melanie Bernas. The judge said another expert who was working with Miller’s defense team couldn’t rule out that Miller was faking a mental disorder.

Cohen hasn’t ruled on a request to bar Miller from claiming he was insane at the time the crimes were committed.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

