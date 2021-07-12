Watch
Judge denies request to suppress evidence in Arizona murders

Posted at 12:31 PM, Jul 12, 2021
FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — A judge has denied a request to suppress evidence in a 2016 case involving the murders of an Apache Junction couple.

Three men were later arrested by Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies in the case. The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that Judge Robert Carter Olson has denied two motions to suppress evidence gathered from an Apache Junction police interview with one of the defendants and the seizure of that same defendant’s vehicle.

A lawyer for the 42-year-old suspect had argued his client was arrested without a warrant and without probable cause, was not read his Miranda rights and authorities seized and towed the man’s car without getting a search warrant. Keith Long and Renae Gardner were fatally shot while sleeping in their mobile home in Apache Junction.

