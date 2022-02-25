Watch
Judge declines Hobbs request to block AG threats

Posted at 12:13 PM, Feb 25, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge this week declined Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’s request for an order blocking Attorney General Mark Brnovich from prosecuting her if she temporarily shuts down a candidate signature portal for a required update.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joan Sinclair said the request is “premature” in a ruling issued Wednesday. A spokeswoman for Hobbs said she will continue with plans to shut down on March 11 the “E-Qual” system. Candidates use that system collect signatures they need to appear on the ballot.

A shutdown is required to load the new maps adopted from the latest redistricting process.

