Judge declares mistrial at trial of Backpage.com founders

Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Posted at 10:14 AM, Sep 14, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has declared a mistrial at the trial of the founders of the lucrative classified site Backpage.com on charges of facilitating prostitution and laundering money.

U.S. District Judge Susan Brnovich said Tuesday prosecutors had too many references to child sex trafficking in a case where no one faced such a charge. Michael Lacey and James Larkin were accused of taking part in a scheme to knowingly sell ads for sex on the site.

Lacey and Larkin said the site never allowed ads for sex and used people and automated tools to try to delete such ads. The new trial date was set for Oct. 5.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

