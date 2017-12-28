Judge blocks ban on TUSD ethnic studies

TUCSON (AP) - A federal judge has issued a final judgment, blocking an Arizona state law that prompted the dismantling of a Mexican-American history program in Tucson's largest school district.

Judge Wallace Tashima in a ruling issued Wednesday declared the law unconstitutional, effectively blocking state education officials from restricting ethnic studies programs in the Tucson Unified School District.

Democratic Rep. Sally Ann Gonzales of Tucson was among those praising the ruling. She said it affirms that the law passed in 2010 was motivated by racial discrimination.

Attorneys for the state have denied that racial discrimination played a part in the law.

The school district's attorney did not immediately return a message seeking comment. It remains unclear what changes the school board might make as a result of the ruling.