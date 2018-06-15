Judd Fire near Bisbee fully contained

Light Drizzle
BISBEE, Ariz. - The Judd Fire near Bisbee is now one-hundred percent contained.
According to Arizona State Forestry, 4,300 acres were burned.
The blaze is believed to have been caused by lightning.
Call #JuddFire 100% contained and controlled at 4300 acres. Fire received some precip. & is in monitor status. Thanks to all of our partners for their hard work! #AZStateFire #AZForestry #AZFire #azwx pic.twitter.com/Tvx8UUcONm— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 14, 2018
