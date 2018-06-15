Judd Fire near Bisbee fully contained

Joey Greaber
4:32 PM, Jun 14, 2018
4:56 AM, Jun 15, 2018

BISBEE, Ariz. - The Judd Fire near Bisbee is now one-hundred percent contained.

According to Arizona State Forestry, 4,300 acres were burned.

The blaze is believed to have been caused by lightning.

