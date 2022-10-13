Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson and Dierks Bentley to headline Country Thunder 2023

Artists with the most Grammy nominations without a win
Copyright Getty Images
John Shearer/Country Rising
<strong>Dierks Bentley - 14 nominations </strong>Tied for fifth on the list<strong>, </strong>Bentley has walked away from eight Grammy Awards empty handed, most recently in 2017 for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his collaberation with Elle King for "Different for Girls." Bentley has recieved three Best Country Album nominations and two for Best Country Song. Bentley has had more luck at the Country Music Awards, where he has won three times. 
Artists with the most Grammy nominations without a win
Posted at 7:17 AM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 11:35:39-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Country Thunder Arizona 2023 announced its lineup Thursday.

Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson and Dierks Bentley will headline the event.

The music festival will take place April 13-16 at Canyon Moon Ranch in Florence, Ariz.

Other performers include Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Kip Moore, Parmalee, Lonestar, Tracy Byrd, Nate Smith, Randall King, Hailey Whitters and The Reklaws.

“Our fans in Arizona have come to expect the biggest and best when it comes to the talent at our events,” says Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer, in a statement. “This lineup goes even deeper with the hottest up-and-comers in the business and classic country artists who have stood the test of time.”

For ticket information, call 1-866-388-0007 or visit this site.

----

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022 American Cancer Society's Pink Out the Park

PINK OUT THE PARK WITH US!