Join KGUN 9 at Christmas light parade in Sierra Vista this Saturday

The streets of Sierra Vista will shine bright this Saturday evening during the

Sky Islands Regional Partnership’s 66th Annual Christmas Light Parade.

And KGUN 9 will be there for all of the fun.

Your favorite on-air faces, including Good Morning Tucson anchor Dan Spindle, will be participating in the parade, alongside colorful floats representing the best of Sierra Vista and even Santa on horseback.

The theme of the evening is officially "Celebrating Holiday Traditions Across Our Region."

The parade runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It starts at Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway and Avenida Escuela

The official route map is below: