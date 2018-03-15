John McCain's bracket for NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness has UA winning it all

Senator John McCain is joining in on the fun of March Madness as the first round begins on Thursday March 15, 2018.

Senator McCain has the Arizona Wildcats going all the way to the National Championship to win it all against Duke.

You can fill out your own personal bracket here, but you may want to watch this first before you do.

The 2017-18 Wildcats could be known as the team that finally breaks through to Sean Miller's first Final Four.

No. 4 Arizona will face No. 13 Buffalo on Thursday March, 15. Tip off is at 6:40 Tucson time.