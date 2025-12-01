Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Job fair set to take place in Midtown Tuesday

Employment application
Storyblocks
Employment application
Employment application
Posted

A job fair is set to take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way, this Tuesday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The fair, hosted by jobertising.com, will feature local businesses, companies and government agencies hiring for all types of jobs. Some of the participating employers include Desert Diamond Casinos and Entertainment, Alorica, Doubletree, Arizona Department of Economic Security and Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Attendance is free. You can RSVP here. Bring your resume and look your best.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism