Job fair set to take place in Midtown Tuesday

A job fair is set to take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way, this Tuesday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The fair, hosted by jobertising.com, will feature local businesses, companies and government agencies hiring for all types of jobs. Some of the participating employers include Desert Diamond Casinos and Entertainment, Alorica, Doubletree, Arizona Department of Economic Security and Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Attendance is free. You can RSVP here. Bring your resume and look your best.