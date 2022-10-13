Joaquin Murrieta Park improvements worth almost $11 million

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Parents say they aren't sure where to take their kids during fall break.

“With Tucson being so boring, there’s been nothing to do out here," said Samantha Valenzuela, a West Tucson resident. "Especially with kids, the only water parks available have shut down.”

Joaquin Murrieta Park is one of the the best options for families in West Tucson looking for a way to spend the day.

“We had Easters here, summers here, taking over the baseball field when it wasn’t in season,” said Victoria Celaya, a West Tucson resident.

Celaya often brings her two kids here to play, but she says there’s a lot that’s missing.

“A splash pad, water amenities are missing definitely because it’s hot here most of the year, a softer playground or new equipment because some of the equipment is broken,” Celaya said.

Her biggest concern is safety. There was a recent homicide nearby in August and Celaya says her family is often the only one here.

“The more families would be here the safer we would all feel,” Celaya said.

For these reasons, the City is using $10.8 million in bond dollars to completely renovate the park. Greg Jackson with Tucson Parks and Rec says it’s the highest funded bond project the city has ever done.

“When you're redoing everything, irrigation, all the baseball fields, athletic fields, field lighting, all those costs add up,” Jackson said.

Many of the park’s existing athletic fields are spread out. The new plan will add fields that are close together on this side of the park. They also expect to add a splash pad, basketball courts, a dog park, and more seating areas.

“All of them will be things that will hopefully bring people to the park, and when you have more people in the park it would be a safer environment for everybody,” Jackson said.

Tucson Parks and Rec says the park will be shut down during construction; that'll start in the summer of 2023 and end in summer of 2024.

