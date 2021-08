TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Dusk Music Festival announced its 2021 lineup Tuesday.

Diplo, Jimmy Eat World, Porter Robinson and Grouplove will play at the festival, which will play Nov. 13 and 14 at Jacome Plaza.

Other artists include Yolanda Be Cool, VNSSA and Justin Martin.

Tickets for the 2-day festival start at $119, plus a $17.58 service fee.

