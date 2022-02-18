Jim Click Millions for Tucson Raffle launches today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Jim Click Millions for Tucson Raffle has launched Friday.
This year's grand prize is a 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat Hybrid. The second prize is two first-class airline tickets to anywhere in the world. The third prize is $5,000 in cash.
Click will issue 100,000 raffle tickets to nonprofits to sell as fundraisers. They will keep 100% of the money they raise.
The past seven raffles have averaged more than $1 million in sales per year.
Tickets are $25 each, or five for $100.
The drawing will be held Thursday, Dec. 15.
For more information, visit their website.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter