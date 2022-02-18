Jim Click Millions for Tucson Raffle launches today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Jim Click Millions for Tucson Raffle has launched Friday.

This year's grand prize is a 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat Hybrid. The second prize is two first-class airline tickets to anywhere in the world. The third prize is $5,000 in cash.

Click will issue 100,000 raffle tickets to nonprofits to sell as fundraisers. They will keep 100% of the money they raise.

The past seven raffles have averaged more than $1 million in sales per year.

Tickets are $25 each, or five for $100.

The drawing will be held Thursday, Dec. 15.

For more information, visit their website.

