Jim Click Millions for Tucson Raffle launches today

Posted at 9:16 AM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 11:16:22-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Jim Click Millions for Tucson Raffle has launched Friday.

This year's grand prize is a 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat Hybrid. The second prize is two first-class airline tickets to anywhere in the world. The third prize is $5,000 in cash.

Click will issue 100,000 raffle tickets to nonprofits to sell as fundraisers. They will keep 100% of the money they raise.

The past seven raffles have averaged more than $1 million in sales per year.

Tickets are $25 each, or five for $100.

The drawing will be held Thursday, Dec. 15.

For more information, visit their website.

----

