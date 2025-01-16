Jersey's Journeys to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

- Dane is a 10-month-old black cat. This sweet boy was surrendered to the shelter, and he can’t wait to get out! He would really like to go back to life being a pet, so he can get all the ear rubs and cuddles he desires. He likes being around other cats, and doesn’t seem to have an issue with dogs!

- Jonesie is a 9-week-old black kitten. She’s very curious, and loves making friends. She loves to talk and explore, and she’ll do great in any home that can love her.

- Mater, Sally, and Francesco are 15-week-old shepherd-mix puppies. These little angels are pretty unsure of being in the shelter, but they are so ready to be your home! They’ll grow, but it’s hard to say how big they’re going to get. They would all like to go to separate homes!

