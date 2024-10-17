Jersey's Journeys to Rescue Me Tucson

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at Rescue Me Tucson in Marana.

- Sully is a 7-year-old white and orange cat. He's a super friendly boy, who's very affectionate, and loves being with people. He also really loves treats! He came to Rescue Me Tucson with Bella, so they get along well, but they don't need to be adopted together.

- Bella is an adult white cat. She's a little more shy and reserved, but she warms up, and is very loving. She came to Rescue Me Tucson with Sully, so they get along well, but they don't need to be adopted together.

- Liam is a 8-year-old gray and white shih tzu. This sweet boy has spent most of his life in a breeding facility, so he's finally learning how to be a pet. He's very sweet and relaxed, super chill, and is perfectly happy just snuggling up next to you. He does love going on walks, and would love a home that can treat him right. He does need a little dental work, but Rescue Me Tucson is holding a fundraiser to make that happen.

- Hannah is a1-year-old beagle-basset hound mix. She's a sweet, playful girl, who loves going on walks. She's very friendly, and loves being around other dogs. She has a lot of love to give, and really can't wait to be your best friend. She does have a little cherry eye that will need to be treated, but Rescue Me Tucson is fundraising to take care of it.

