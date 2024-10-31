Jersey's Journeys to PACC: dogs and cats up for adoption

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Pima Animal Care Center.

- Shadow is 2-year-old a black retriever / lab / (maybe?) chow mix. Whatever he is, he's absolutely adorable. He's young, but he's sort of an old soul, who seems wise beyond his years. He's calm, easy going, friendly, and affectionate. He's great around people, other dogs and cats, and seems to just go with the flow. He

- The black lab mix puppy, is so new to PACC, she doesn't even have a name yet! She's one of several puppies from one of the litters they have right now. She's a playful, happy girl, who is really ready to get out of the shelter. She loves giving kisses and will do great in a home that can get her basic puppy training, so she can live her best life.

- Glinda the Good is a 10-month-old gray tabby cat. This little princess loves a good ear scratch, and she's really looking forward to someone taking care of her. She's very affectionate and curious, and can't wait to get out of her cage and into a loving a home. Even at her age, she has already had a litter of kittens, so now it's her turn to be the baby! Fortunately she has been fixed, and she'll never have to have kittens again.

- Ashanti is a 3-year-old white cat, with a black streak on her head. She's came into PACC with a serious leg injury, which is why she currently has a cast on her leg, but it's healing well and she's doing great. She loves to snuggle, and is a very loving cat, she just needs someone to give her a chance. She would even love a foster home so she can recover in a comfortable setting.