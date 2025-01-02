Jersey's Journeys to Hope: Dogs and cats up for adoption

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the HOPE shelter. If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, Hopeanimalshelter.net for application information, or you can go to their shelter any day between 12 and 3pm.

- Raider is a 2-year-old black and white cat. This little guy is incredibly sweet, and he's great with cats and dogs. He was found at the Fed-Ex warehouse, but came up to his rescuers so quickly, there's no doubt he'll be a great pet. He's very affectionate and can't wait to be your best friend.

- Yazmine is an adult long haired brown tabby cat. She has come a long way in his time at Hope, and came right up to us to weave in and out of our legs at the shelter. She would love a home where he can be loved and respected. She gets along great with other cats, but she really loves dogs! She's affectionate, and can't wait to be loved. You'll notice, her eyes look a little sad, and she's so ready to perk up!

- Trooper is a 2-year-old tri-colored shepherd mix. This super fluffy boy is really excited just to be here. He's friendly, and does a great little hopping dance. He would do great in a home with older kids (maybe 5 and above) and he doesn't really like small dogs or cats, but he might be okay with another big dog. He's a handsome boy with the personality to match, and really just wants the opportunity to love you.

- Pal is a young adult gray pit. This sweet boy is super friendly with other dogs and people, and really can't wait to be friends. He's polite, but playful, and always happy!

