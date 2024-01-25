Jersey's Journeys through SAFE: dogs and cats up for adoption

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption through SAFE (Saving Animals from Euthanasia) If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, safeanimals.com for application information.

- Gizmo (top left) is a 7-month-old shepherd mix. He's a playful boy who loves a good romp around, but he can also be an absolute couch potato. He gets along great with other dogs and cats, and can't wait to be your bestie! He's currently in a foster home with his two other siblings (Daisy and Styles) and is loving life.

- Daisy (top center) is a 7-month-old shepherd mix (Gizmo and Stytles' littermate.) She's a sweet girl, who loves to be held and cuddled! She also loves other dogs and cats, and can't wait to make friends. Who could resist that face?

- Styles (top right) is a 7-month-old shepherd mix (Gizmo and Daisy's littermate.) He's a the biggest boy of the litter, who loves a good tennis ball! He's an energetic, playful boy, who also appreciates a good cuddle. He too is great with other pets, and can't wait to find his forever family.

- Queenie is a 3-month-old calico cat. She's from Nogales, but came to Tucson recently. She's friendly, calm and curious, and has no problem being around dogs who are respectful.

- Shelby is a 3-month-old white black and tan cat. She's Queenie's littermate, and also made the journey here from Nogales. She loves knowing what's going on around her, but also has no problem adapting to her situation. She's friendly and affectionate, and can't wait to be yours!