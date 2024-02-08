Jersey's Journeys: Taking your new best friend home from PACC

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Pima Animal Care Center.

- Wonton is a 5-year-old brown pit mix. He's a very sweet, easy going boy, who's easy to get along with. He can be a little shy at first, but he warms up quickly. He just wants a home that can give him a chance and a lot of love.

- Missy is a 7-year-old tan and white boxer mix. This superstar girl has done well in foster homes and with kids, because she really just wants to be your best friend. She's curious and playful, and can't wait to have fun. She can be a little nervous around other dogs, and would like to meet any potential future siblings.

- Sushi is a 1-year-old brown tabby cat. He former owner surrendered him to PACC because he was having some health issues, but he's doing well now. He'll need to be on a special diet to keep his kidneys healthy, but with a little extra attention, he'll do just fine. He's a very friendly boy, who really loves a good ear scratch and can't get enough cuddling.

- Pixie Lotus is a 2-year-old gray and white long-haired cat. She's a beautiful girl with the personality to match! She's friendly, curious and affectionate, and she can't wait to be loved! She'll do well in any home.

