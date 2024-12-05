Jersey's Journeys take us to HOPE: Dogs and cats up for adoption

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the HOPE shelter. If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, Hopeanimalshelter.net for application information, or you can go to their shelter any day between 12 and 3pm.

- Stella is a 13-year-old tuxedo cat. She's a sweet girl, who would really love a home where she can be the star. She would prefer maybe an older couple, who will love on her, and then give her space. She does fine with polite dogs, but would prefer to be the only cat.

- Domino is a 7-month-old tuxedo kitten. This little guy is full of kitten energy! He loves to explore and play, and just wants to roam around. He'd rather be wrestling than sitting still, so you'll definitely have fun with this guy. He does great with dogs and other cats!

- Harley and Zoe are adult tan and blond shepherd mixes. I typically refer to pups who look like them as Tucson brown dogs, but these sweet girls actually come from Nogales! They are very calm, sweet girls, who are definitely shy at first, but they'll warm up in the right setting. They love to cuddle and play with toys, they really just want to be loved. They're also a bonded pair, so they'd like to be adopted together!

- Petey is a 10-year-old white and tan pekingese mix. This little cutie is ready to steal your heart! He has some issues with anxiety, and doesn't really love to be left alone, but he recently started taking an anti-depressant, and it's making the world of difference! He's much more comfortable now, and loves making friends. He did great meeting Jersey, they sniffed each other and went on their merry way. Petey would love a home where his owners are either retired, or work from home, really just so he can roll over and ask for belly rubs all day!