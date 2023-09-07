Jersey's Journeys: Pets up for adoption at SAFE

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at SAFE. If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, safeanimals.com for application information.

- Dagger is a 2-month-old white husky/heeler/shepherd mix. He's a playful boy, who loves his moments of snuggles. He's small now, but he'll definitely grow up to be a big, energetic boy! He is one of three from the same litter, all up for adoption.

- Payton is a 2-month-old tan, white and black husky/heeler shepherd mix. She's Dagger's sister, and she's just as playful. She loves to play in water, and she loves to give kisses. She's totally fine with other dog and cats!

- Mellow yellow is a 3-month-old orange tabby cat. He's a sweet, quiet and calm little guy, who can't wait to find his forever home. He loves to be held, and will start purring the moment you pick him up! He was totally fine being right next to Jersey.

- Ghost is a 3-month-old black cat. He's a calm, sweet boy, who is all about the ear scratches. He would love nothing more than to get out of the shelter and into your arms.