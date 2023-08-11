Jersey's Journeys: Pets up for adoption at S.A.F.E.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at SAFE - Saving Animals from Euthanasia.

If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, safeanimals.com for application information.



Emma is an adult brown tabby cat. She's a mama to handle of kittens at SAFE, so now it's time for her to find her own forever home! She's a sweet girl, who was find being around Jersey, and loves those ear scratches.

Petey is a brown tabby kitten. He's a curious little guy with your typical kitten energy. He's fine around dogs, and will adjust to any home. What a sweetie!

Heart is a brown and white lab mix puppy. This precious girl is as gentle as can be. She's perfectly fine around cats and other dogs, and can't wait to be your best friend. She's playful and calm, and while she's small now, you can best believe she'll grow up big and strong.

Tonio is an adult poodle mix. He's been through a lot, and came into SAFE as a stray who was badly matted. He had to be shaved, which made him a little sensitive, but his hair is growing back. Tonio loves people, especially women, and really loves to cuddle up. He's still a little tender, and if he doesn't like where you touch his belly, he may nip a little, so he'd probably do best in a home without any young children.

KGUN 9 Up for adoption! Emma (upper left), Petey (upper right), Heart (lower left) and Tonio (lower right)