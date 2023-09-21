Jersey's Journeys: Pets up for adoption at PACC for Sept. 21st

Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Pima Animal Care Center.

- Chico (ID #A810201) is a 2 year old brown and white pit mix. He's an incredibly sweet boy, who is a prime example of why you shouldn't judge a book by his cover. He's extremely calm, friendly and gentle, even though he looks like he would be large and in charge. He's also a little skinny, and would love some help putting meat on those bones.

- Taco (ID #A114069) is a 16-year-old black and gray chihuahua cattle dog mix. He's an angel of a little guy who was surrendered to the shelter as a senior. He's a little skittish, which you might expect for a dog his age. Once he settles down and gets comfortable though, he's a real sweetheart. He can't wait to get out of the shelter and into a forever home.

- Kyle (ID #A813981) is a 4-month-old gray tabby cat. He's an affectionate little guy, who starts purring the second you start petting him. He has some stomach issues, but they're easily mitigated with a daily medication. He's a petite little guy too!

- Gabby (ID #A818630) is a 6-year-old black cat. She's blind, but she gets around just fine, responding to your voice and noises. She loves cuddles and getting petted, so she really can't wait until she's living in a home where she can enjoy that all day.