Jersey's Journeys: Pets up for adoption at PACC

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Pima Animal Care Center.

- Mystic (Animal ID - A777187) is a 2-year-old white pit/boxer mix. This very friendly boy is deaf, so he's hoping to find a home that can take it easy with him, and still learn how to communicate with him! He's been working with the trainers at PACC to learn hand signals for different commands, and his adoption comes with free training. He'd also like an introduction to any other dog he might be living with.

- Rocco (Animal ID - A810617) is a 7-month-old "Tucson Brown Dog" as I like to call them... a medium-large mix of playfulness. He's an energetic puppy, who would love to have an outlet for all of his energy. He'd love a home that will give him lots of time to play, and take him on adventures.

- Mickey (Animal ID - A818416) is a 12-year-old black cat. He's a very sweet boy, who may have some hearing and sight impairment, which is understandable at his age. He's a little skittish, so just give him some time to warm up, but once he does, he's an absolute lover. He still has a lot of curiosity and would love a home to live out his golden years.

- Radar Love (Animal ID - A818418) is a 10-year-old gray tabby cat. This lover boy is the biggest cuddler you'll ever meet. All he wants is to be loved. He's blind, but it really doesn't both him. If he knows you're going to pet him, he'll find you!

