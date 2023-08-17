Jersey's Journeys: Pets up for adoption at HOPE Animal Shelter

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at HOPE Animal Shelter.

If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, hopeanimalshelter.net for application information, or you can go to their shelter, 8950 N. Joplin Lane, any day between noon and 3pm.

Hercamer is an adult orange tabby cat. He's a curious, friendly boy, who likes to be part of the action. He loves being around dogs, and he's very playful. He'll do great in any home.

Ash is a 1-year-old black cat. She's a sweet, happy, playful girl, who's ready to be your best friend. She loves to chase the other cats around, so you know she'll be a fun one to have around.

Hayley is a 3-year-old gray and white border collie mix. She's a very energetic girl, who really wants to find a family to hang out with. She loves adventures; she'll go hiking and swimming with you because she really loves water. She knows basic commands, and she's very smart. She also gets along well with other dogs, but she'd like to a have a nice slow introduction to any dogs she might be living with.

Henly is a 3-year-old tan shepherd mix, who has been at the shelter almost his whole life. He's a really calm, polite and friendly boy, who gets along well with dogs of all sizes, cats and kids. We can't figure out why this sweet boy hasn't been able to find a family of his own, because he's perfect.

KGUN 9 Up for adoption! Hercamer (upper left), Ash (upper right), Hayley (lower left) and Henley (lower right)