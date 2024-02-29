Jersey's Journeys: Pets up for adoption at HOPE

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the HOPE shelter. If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, Hopeanimalshelter.net for application information, or you can go to their shelter any day between noon and 3pm.

- Ralph is a 3-year-old long-haired gray tabby cat. He loves to be held, and never passes up a good snuggle. He's friendly, affectionate, and very vocal, with a lot to say! He was a little cautious around Jersey, but I think he would have gotten comfortable over time. He settled in quickly, and is very playful with other cats!

- Wilson is an adult short-haired gray tabby cat. He's a calm boy, who's really up for anything! He'll let you scoop him right up, especially if he'll get a treat out of it. He's happy to be around dogs, cats, and kids, and is very food motivated.

- Titan is a 6-month-old gray and white great dane and pit mix. He's a sweet, playful boy, who is still very much a puppy, and is still growing! He loves people, and he does great around other animals. He's pretty mellow, which is the great dane coming through, and he really just wants to be loved.

- Simon is a 1-year-old long-haired tan mix, who might be a mix of golden retriever and dachshund, but it's hard to say. Whatever he is, he's a cutie! He's a playful, happy boy, who likes making friends, but he'd probably do best in a home with tolerant pets. He likes to be a little in your face with other animals.