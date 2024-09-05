Jersey's Journeys: Pets at PACC

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Pima Animal Care Center. This weekend, PACC is hosting a special Dog Days of Summer Adoption event, with extended hours on Saturday, September 7th, from 10am to 8pm. All animals are free to adopt, and they'll have giveaways, activities, food trucks and fun!

- German is a scruffy white and gray pitbull and terrier mix. This sweet boy is so fun. He's calm, easy-going, happy and playful, and he's really just along for the ride. He loves meeting new people, but was compliant and easy to handle. Plus have you seen that scruffy beard?!

- Jefferson is a 6-year-old black lab and great Dane mix. This big lover boy is totally down for whatever. He's happy to snuggle up and hang out, or go exploring. He's agreeable, friendly and happy, and will absolutely make a great pet.

- Luna is a 2-year-old white and black medium haired cat, who might have the softest fur in the world. She's a very affectionate girl, and loves a good ear scratch. She'll come right up to you and snuggle, she clearly just wants to be loved.

- JJ is a young adult gray and white tabby cat. He loves being around people, but he's definitely shy at first. He's a little overwhelmed in the shelter, and often curls up in the box in his kennel. As soon as he gets into a nice calm home, he'll be a great pet!

Claire Graham is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre. Claire spent a decade in Washington state, where she worked in journalism, met her husband and welcomed their baby boy, before moving back home. Share your story ideas and important issues with Claire by emailing claire.graham@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.

