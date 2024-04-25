Jersey's Journeys: Humane Society pets up for adoption

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

- Luna is a 7-year-old tortoiseshell cat. She's a big girl, who's got lots of love to give. She's very interested in getting lots of pets, and she was very curious about meeting Jersey! She's affectionate and sweet, and can't wait to explore your home.

- Cookie is a 14-year-old dilute torbi and white cat. She's a calm, angel of a girl who would love nothing more than a warm lap to curl up in. She's happy to make friends, and just wants to be loved. She needs a home to live out her beautiful golden years!

- Weston is a 7-month-old black chow mix. He's a very shy boy, who was abandoned in the backyard of a home with his sister. Because of that, he's very nervous around people, but not in an aggressive way. He's timid, but slowly warms up, and once he does, he's a very playful, happy boy. He loves other dogs, and if you'll give him a chance, he'd love to be able to prove himself.

- Gouda is a 2-year-old shepherd mix. This sweet boy has spent most of his life outside, which means he gets very nervous when it comes to going inside and walking through doors. He is a little cautious of people, but really likes other dogs. Because of that, the Humane Society is requiring that his new home will also have a second dog who can show him the ropes, and teach him how to be an indoor pet. He definitely has an amazing temperament, which we learned first hand. When we met him, he gently started sniffing Jersey's face, and Jersey reacted by suddenly snapping at him. Thankfully, Gouda was perfectly calm and didn't react at all. He just slowly moved on, which shows how much of a gentle giant he is!