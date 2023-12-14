Jersey's Journeys: Getting PACC pets to their forever homes

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Pima Animal Care Center. Right now PACC is pushing to get some of the dogs who have been there the longest, home for the holidays - even if it's just in a temporary foster home for a week or two. Giving them a break from the shelter can be extremely helpful in letting their personalities shine through, so they can eventually find their forever home. If you're interested, they're having a 'Home for the Holidays' event from 10 to 3 at the shelter on Saturday.

- Pacheco (ID# A803238) is an adult reddish brown pit mix. He's a super sweet boy, who loves making people friends! He's friendly, playful, and the perfect mix of energetic and calm. He warms up quickly, and has become a shelter favorite, but unfortunately he's been there for way too long! He gets along with some dogs, but not all of them, so he'd like to have a meet and greet first. He'd love a home that will give him lots of love and attention, with a family that can take him on adventures.

- Poseidon (ID# A819995) is a 7-year-old tan and black shepherd mix. This beautiful boy is super friendly, and is great with other dogs. He's a typical shepherd, very smart, and loves to know exactly what's going on around him. He'd love a home where he can live out his golden years getting lots of love and ear scratches, but he'd also love to continue his adventures and playtime.

- Mr. Kitty (ID# A822424) is a 4-year-old black and white cat. He's a little shy at first, but he eventually warms up and will come right to you for pets. He's mellow and laid back, and has lived well with other cats. He has a few health issues, but they're very manageable.

- Ska-8-Ter-Boi and Skaboots (ID# A827340 and A827339) are 6-8 month old cats, Ska-8-Ter-Boi (a boy) is a gray tabby, Skaboots (a girl) is white with dark patches. These two "teenagers" came into PACC together, but they don't need to be adopted together. They're both friendly, curious, and affectionate. They'll do great in any home!