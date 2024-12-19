Jersey's Journeys: From the Humane Society to forever homes

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. Over the weekend, the Humane Society is waiving adoption fees, and giving free gifts and treats for every pet that gets adopted, Friday December 20th through Sunday the 22nd.

Santa will also be there for free adoption photos on Saturday, December 21st from noon to 5pm.

- Meaty Boy (top left) is a 2-year-old black cat. This sweet boy is affectionate with humans, but he would really like to be the only pet in your home. He's pretty chill, which might have something to do with the fact that he's currently wearing a cone of shame, but he's typically playful and friendly.

- Stella (top right) is an 11-month-old black cat. She's super friendly and curious, and likes to know what's going on around her. She'll flop right over into your hand to ask for cuddles!

- Louise is a young adult tan and gray pitbull mix. This pretty mama recently had puppies, so now it's her turn to be loved and spoiled by someone who won't use her to breed anymore! She's a little shy at first, but she'll warm up when she realizes how gentle you are. She's a great cuddle bug, who has the most vivid expressions. She was perfectly happy to meet Jersey, and will make a wonderful pet.

- Croissant is a young tan chihuahua mix, call him a small Tucson brown dog. This little guy came to the shelter as part of a hoarding case out of Marana, so he is ready for a glow up, so he can be treated to the good life he deserves. He's social, and friendly even with new dogs. He also prances when he walks, and it's the absolute cutest!