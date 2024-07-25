Jersey's Journeys from the Humane Society of Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

- Allie is an 8-year-old gray and white tabby cat. She'll draw you right in with her stunning green eyes! She's a little shy at first, and is a little more reserved with people, but she really loves other cats and dogs. She'll do great in a home where she can have an animal friend, with some extra time to get comfortable.

- Harmony is a 15-year-old gray cat. This petite little lady loves attention and people, and she'll tell you all about purring all day! She likes being around other cats and doesn't have an issue with polite dogs, she really just cares about being petted. She'd love a home to live out her golden years!

- Teddy Graham is a 1-year-old red chow-chow mix. He's a super sweet boy, who does take a little bit of time to warm up. While he's cautious at first though, he quickly becomes a big lover. He was pretty interested in meeting Jersey, but was still respectful, and he was definitely happy to make friends.

- Anita is a 9-month-old brown pit mix. She's a typical puppy, with big puppy energy! She's very playful and excited to make friends, and she really likes other dogs and cats. She does have some hip dysplasia, so while she'd love a home that can give her an outlet for her energy, she would prefer that the walks are shorter and not extremely challenging.

