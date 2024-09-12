Jersey's Journeys: From HOPE to a home

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're up for adoption at the HOPE shelter. If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, Hopeanimalshelter.net for application information, or you can go to their shelter any day between 12 and 3pm.

- Harley and Zoe are adult tan and blond cattle dog mixes. I typically refer to mutts in this category as Tucson brown dogs, but these sweet girls actually come from Nogales! They are very calm, sweet girls, who are definitely shy at first, but they'll warm up in the right setting. They love to cuddle and play with toys, they just want to be loved. They're also a bonded pair, so they'd like to be adopted together.

- Journey is a 6-year-old black and white cat. This sweet boy loves to cuddle, and loves human affection. He'll run right up to you and melt in your arms once you scoop him up. He gets along with other cats and dogs, and can't wait to be your best friend!

- Savi is a brown tabby Peterbald cat. He is not actually up for adoption because he has neurological issues. Instead, he's a sanctuary cat who lives at HOPE permanently, where they've worked to give him a wonderful life. He's come a long way from being used for breeding in Russia, and now he loves being around other cats and meeting people. We're showcasing him in the hopes that you might want to visit the shelter and meet him, to go show your support.