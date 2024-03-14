Jersey's Journeys: dogs and cats up for adoption at PACC

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Pima Animal Care Center.

- Dandy Lion (#A833798) is an adult gray tabby cat. He came to PACC for a spay/neuter event recently, but they noticed his tail had been hurt, so the shelter took him in to help him heal. He really loves people, and started purring the moment the ear scratches started! He really can't wait to go home with you as your new best friend.

- Sultan (#A832793) is a 1-year-old white and tan cat. He's a sweet little guy, who is very nervous in the shelter. He would really like a chance to settle down in a nice calm home, where he can be loved. As soon as he's comfortable, his personality will be able to shine!

- Raymond (#A833848) is a 4-month-old black and white wire-haired mix breed pup. Based on his current size, there's a good chance he's going to be a big kid! He's pretty calm, friend and curious right now, and he's pretty eager to please, so hopefully he'll be easy to train. Plus, who can resist that beard!

- Dime (#A719175) is a 4-year-old tan and white pit mix, with two different colored eyes! She's a calm, friendly girl, who has been at PACC for a long time. She came into the shelter because her owners could no longer care for her, but she's well trained, (including house trained!) and will do well in any home.

Claire Graham is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre. Claire spent a decade in Washington state, where she worked in journalism, met her husband and welcomed their baby boy, before moving back home. Share your story ideas and important issues with Claire by emailing claire.graham@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.

