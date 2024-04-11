Jersey's Journeys: dogs and cats up for adoption at HOPE Animal Shelter

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the HOPE Animal Shelter in Marana. If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, Hopeanimalshelter.net for application information, or you can go to their shelter any day between 12 and 3pm. The HOPE Shelter pulls animals from shelters where they are set to be euthanized, and runs a sanctuary for them, where many live for years on end.

- Sylvester is a 4-year-old black and white short haired cat. He's a playful, friendly boy, who loves getting attention. He also never says no to a treat, and loves to eat, which is why he's a big boy! He's affectionate, and seems to have no problem being around calm dogs.

- Charlie Brown is a 9-year-old brown and gray long haired tabby cat. This handsome boy currently has a lion cut to keep him cool for the summer, because his hair gets so long. He's a friendly boy, who loves to lounge around. He didn't love being super up close with Jersey, but he usually does well with dogs and other cats.

- Teenie and Chico are a bonded pair of dogs. Teenie is a white and tan dachshund and cocker spaniel mix. Chico is a black and gray terrier mix. These sweet boys are so fun. They're fine around other dogs, and love being around people! Teenie is quieter and loves to be held and cuddled. Chico loves being petted, and definitely has a lot to talk about! They came from Santa Cruz County where they were going to be put down, but now that they've been saved, they're looking for a home together. They're best friends, and the shelter does not plan to separate them.

