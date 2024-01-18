Jersey's Journeys: Dogs and cats at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona

Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

- Midnight is an adult black cat. He's a sweet boy, who started purring the second we scooped him up. He was totally fine being around Jersey, and seems to want nothing more than to be loved, and to lounge around all he wants.

- Fiona is an 11-year-old dilute torbi (almost all gray) short haired cat. She's a sweet girl, who can be a little shy at first, but she warms up quickly when she knows you're there to love her! She's calm and friendly, and will make a great pet.

- Walter is a young brown and white pit mix. He's such a star, we don't know why he's been in the shelter for so long! He's very active, and would love a hiking or jogging buddy, but he's also very polite and is totally content just hanging out. He was very gentle with Jersey, and sniffed nose to nose. He also has a sweet little white heart on his back... who could resist?

- Shortstack is a young tan mix, who's got some shiba inu, some chow chow, maybe some bulldog... and who knows what else. He's a friendly, curious, playful guy, who really just wants to be loved! He'll prop his arms up around you for a big hug, and give you kisses if you'll let him. He's got the cutest wrinkly face, and with a stumpy little body like that, what's not to love.