Jersey's Journeys at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's dogs and cats going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes. All of them are up for adoption at The Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

- Athena is a 7-year-old white medium-haired cat. This beautiful girl is a little shy, but once she's comfortable in a happy home, she'll come out of her shell. She's just looking for a nice place to curl up and be loved.

- Cheyenne is a 10-month-old brown tabby cat, who has Ehlers Danlos syndrome. That means her skin is extra stretchy, and is susceptible to being torn, so she wears a onesie, and has little pink caps on her toenails. She is very curious and friendly, and was really excited to meet Jersey, but she should probably be the only cat in your home, just so she doesn't risk getting scratched.

- Miss Daisy is a 3-year-old blue heeler mix. This sweet girl is very chill, very polite, very happy and very friendly, but she definitely needs to lose a few pounds. She's very treat motivated, and it has taken a toll on her, so she's getting lots of frequent walks right now. She gets along great with other dogs and cats and kids, and she can't wait to be loved in her forever home.

- Apple Butter is a 8-year-old black pit mix. This sweet girl is the perfect senior, who is still very agile and fun! She's very curious and loves making friends, human and animal! She was very interested in Jersey, so it's clear she'll do great in any home.