Jersey's Journeys at PACC; Find your next dog or cat

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's dogs and cats going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes. All of them are up for adoption at the Pima Animal Care Center.

- Chopper is an adult red and white mix breed dog. He's been in the shelter now for about 200 days, which is crazy, because he's incredibly sweet! He's very easy going, and gets along with everyone. He's calm and happy, and always eager to be loved. He'll make an amazing pet!

- Floof is a 9-year-old black Pomeranian. He's a big boy for a Pomeranian, which means he's got more to love! He's very friendly and eager to love. Despite being on his own for a while as a stray, he is very affectionate and has no fear about being picked up and handled. He'll need a home that can get him regular grooming. He's also getting groomed on Thursday, but his hair will definitely grow back!

- Tolkien is a 13-year-old orange and white cat. He's a super chill guy, who just wants to lounge around and enjoy the day. He came to PACC because his owners could no longer care for him, so he is ready to get out of the shelter and back into a life of luxury!

- Karma and Karamella, are a tortoiseshell mom and kitten duo, who are looking for a foster home. Karamella is only about a week old, and Karma is doing an amazing job taking care of her. It's kitten season right now, so PACC is in constant need of foster homes for their litters of kittens! Foster families also get first dibs on adoptions.

