Jersey's Journeys at PACC: Dogs and cats up for adoption

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Pima Animal Care Center.

- Francine is a 5-year-old brown and white boxer mix. She came to the shelter as a stray back in January, but she has really proven herself! She's very treat motivated, but knows all of her basic commands, like sit, stay and shake. She's housebroken, and she gets along great with other animals and kids! She's gone on several outings lately, and has done great each time.

- Nose is a 10-year-old German shepherd. This sweet boy was so loved before he came to the shelter, but ended up here when his owner couldn't care for him. He's a super friendly, chill guy, who is looking for the perfect place to continue his couch potato ways! He's a snuggler, and would love to lounge with you.

- Grayson is a 15-year-old blond cat. This sweet boy is probably the most affectionate cat you'll ever meet. He wants nothing more than to snuggle up in your arms and be loved. He came into PACC with really bad teeth, and when cats have bad teeth, they often don't groom themselves, which is why his hair was badly matted and had to be shaved. He looks a little rough right now, but they're hoping once he gets into his forever home or a foster home, he'll get on the road to recovery!

- Waffles is a 4-year-old black and white short haired cat. She got her name because she was found in a dumpster at a Waffle House. She had a few burns on her body because of her situation on the streets, but she's doing much better now, and is quickly recovering! She's a happy girl, who just wants to be loved.

Claire Graham is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre. Claire spent a decade in Washington state, where she worked in journalism, met her husband and welcomed their baby boy, before moving back home. Share your story ideas and important issues with Claire by emailing claire.graham@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.