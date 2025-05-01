Jersey's Journeys at HOPE in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the HOPE shelter. If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, Hopeanimalshelter.net for application information, or you can go to their shelter any day between 12 and 3pm.

- Binks is a 2-year-old black cat. He came from a hoarding situation, so he was a little timid at first, but now he's super affectionate, and seems to get along with everyone! He'll come right up to you and nuzzle his head on your leg, just to make sure he gets extra cuddles.

- Jewels is a 4-year-old gray cat. She's a happy, curious girl, who can't wait to rule the roost! She would probably prefer to be an only child, but she gets along with dogs, and prefers to keep to herself around other cats. She's a talker, and she'll definitely tell you how she's feeling!

- Chance is a 6-year-old brindle shepherd mix. He's a super sweet boy, who's extremely polite and friendly. He is deaf, but he knows several hand commands, and is very well behaved. He gets along great with other big dogs, but he might not love smaller animals. He really loves toys, and never met a tennis ball he didn't like!

- Trooper is a 2-year-old tri-colored shepherd mix. This super fluffy boy is really excited just to be here. He's friendly, and does a great little hopping dance. He would do great in a home with older kids (maybe 5 and above) and he doesn't really like small dogs or cats, but he might be okay with another big dog. He's a handsome boy with the personality to match, and really just wants the opportunity to love you.