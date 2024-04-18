Jersey's Journeys: Animals up for adoption at PACC

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Pima Animal Care Center.

- King is an adult husky mix. This sweet boy loves to go on hikes and long walks, and does great on a leash. He's very well trained and completely housebroken. He's curious and friendly, and can't wait to find his forever home. He's also definitely ready for summer, as he's shedding his coat big time!

- Gary is an adult tan and white pit mix. Somehow, he has been at PACC for almost a year! It doesn't make any sense, because he's a super friendly, super playful boy, who rolled right over onto our feet to ask for belly rubs. He's got a great smile, and is so friendly, he came right up to us to show off how much of a lovebug he is.

- Tubb is a 10-year-old long haired brown tabby cat. This gentle, kind boy just loves to be loved. He's looking for a lap where he can curl up and gets lots of ear scratches, before he lounges out for a nice long nap.

- Simon is a 12-year-old white and gray tabby cat. He's a super social friendly boy, who wants nothing more than for you to pet him and love on him. He loves attention and will make it known! He does have diabetes, but he takes his insulin really well, so he's looking for a home that will spoil him.

