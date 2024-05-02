Jersey's Journeys: Adoptable pets up at HOPE Animal Shelter

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the HOPE shelter. If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, Hopeanimalshelter.net for application information, or you can go to their shelter any day between 12 and 3pm.

- Journey is a 3-year-old black and white tuxedo cat. He came into the shelter with his two other siblings, who have since gotten adopted, so now it's his turn! He has an upper respiratory condition, but it's under control and very easy to manage. He's an affectionate, friendly boy, who likes to explore, but doesn't seem to like getting up close with dogs.

- Sheera is a 3-year-old long haired torbi cat. She's a beautiful girl, who can't figure out why she's been in the shelter for so long. She's adventurous and playful, but she also loves finding a new hole to curl up in. She'll be a great pet as soon as she can find a place to decompress, where she knows she'll be loved.

- Titan is a 1-year-old gray great Dane pit mix. This playful boy is making great progress learning commands, and he's very food motivated, which makes him easy to train! He loves to play, and then lounge around for hours, so he definitely leans more toward his great Dane side. His first birthday is on Friday, and he'd love nothing more than to spend it in his forever home!

- Hayley is a 3-year-old black and white border collie mix. This sweet girl is very active and very playful, and she'd love home that will be able to give her an outlet for all her energy. She's learning commands, and is doing great with her training!