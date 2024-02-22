Jersey's Journeys: Adoptable pets through SAFE

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption through SAFE. If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, safeanimals.com for application information.

- Chip is an 11-month-old black and brown long-haired chihuahua. He's a playful boy, who likes to romp around and make friends with other dogs. He's really well behaved and chill for a puppy though! He doesn't chew or make trouble, and he's very easy to get along with. He does great with other dogs and cats!

- Bean is a 9-month-old black, white and tan long-haired chihuahua mix. Based on her personality, my guess is that she also has some border collie in her. She is a very high energy girl, who would really like an outlet for all of her energy. She was actually born into the SAFE rescue group, and got adopted, but the family decided to give her back because they couldn't handle her energy. Bean is playful, super sweet and affectionate, and she loves making new friends.

- Sweets and Angel are 1-year-old Siamese cats. These two boys were recently abandoned in an apartment, but they're getting a second chance! They're sweet, gentle boys, who are still settling into their new surroundings. They're very much a bonded pair, so they'd like to be adopted together. Once they're fixed, they'll be ready to go to their forever home!